(Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s mega Al-Zour refinery is now fully operational, Kuwait Integrated Petroleum Industries Co. announced on Sunday.

Bringing online the third of the three mini refineries that make up Al-Zour will gradually take the facility’s refining capacity to 615,000 barrels a day from a current 410,000 barrels a day, KIPIC chief executive officer, Waleed Al-Bader, said in a statement.

The plant was shut down last month after a fuel gas feed was cut off. The delay in reaching full operation was due to an issue with a unit, a person familiar with the matter said at the time.

Al-Zour, which is one of the biggest oil-processing facilities in the Middle East, will boost the nation’s refining capacity to about 1.5 million barrels a day.

