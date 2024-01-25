Kuwait Says It Stopped Terror Plot Against Shiite Targets

(Bloomberg) -- Kuwait said it thwarted a plot targeting Shiite places of worship and arrested three suspected members of a terror organization.

The alleged cell members, of an undisclosed Arab nationality, have been referred to the public prosecution, the country’s interior ministry said in a statement Thursday.

A suicide bomber in June 2015, identified at the time as a Saudi national, killed 26 worshipers and wounded more than 200 at a Shiite mosque in Kuwait.

That blast followed a series of bomb attacks on Shiite mosques in Saudi Arabia that were claimed by Islamic State.

