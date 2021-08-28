Kuwait Says Katyusha Rocket Fell On Its Side of Border With Iraq

(Bloomberg) --

Kuwait’s military on Saturday confirmed that a projectile had landed on its side of the border with Iraq.

The statement by the country’s Armed Forces came a day after unconfirmed reports on some Iraqi news outlets and social media stating that missiles had been launched from Iraq targeting U.S. forces in the area.

After conducting a field survey along Kuwait’s border with Iraq, “it turned out that one Katyusha rocket fell near that area,” the military said, adding that there were no human or material losses.

On Friday night, the ministry denied reports that three missiles had crossed the shared border area headed for an American military base. The military’s statement didn’t mention the target of any projectiles.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.