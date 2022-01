(Bloomberg) -- Kuwait forecast a narrower budget deficit for the fiscal year starting April 1, due to buoyant oil prices.

The deficit -- which would be the ninth in a row -- is projected at 3.1 billion dinars ($10.3 billion), much narrower than the current year’s estimate of 12.1 billion dinars, according to the Finance Ministry. Spending is seen at 21.9 billion dinars.

