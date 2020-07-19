(Bloomberg) --

Kuwait’s main equity index led losses in the Middle East after the country’s ruler was hospitalized over the weekend and S&P Global Ratings downgraded the prospects for the economy.

The Premier Market index of the biggest and most liquid shares in Kuwait fell as much as 3.2% shortly after the opening. It later trimmed the decline to 0.9% as of 10:55 a.m. local time, with National Bank of Kuwait SAKP falling the most.

The 91-year-old emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, underwent “successful surgery” on Sunday after being admitted to a hospital, the state news agency KUNA reported. Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah will temporarily assume some of the emir’s constitutional functions and duties as the country tries to resume economic activity after introducing curbs to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

In addition, S&P lowered its outlook for the country’s sovereign rating to negative from stable, citing the impact of oil-production cuts amid the pandemic. The ratings company expects the government deficit to widen to almost 40% of gross domestic product this year compared with about 10% in 2019.

The change in outlook “is an automatic result of low liquidity in state reserves,” Finance Minister Barak Al-Sheetan said in a statement. “The executive and legislative powers are now working on finding solutions for this challenge.”

MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rises 0.1%, boosted by gains of Saudi British Bank and Jabal Omar READ: Saudi Arabia Will Extend SME Loan Deferral Program if Needed

Gauges in Qatar, Egypt and Dubai rise as much as 0.6%, while those in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain decline as much as 0.7% Credit Suisse sees “some difficulties still ahead for real estate overall” in Dubai, the Head of Middle East Research Fahd Iqbal says in an interview to Bloomberg TV “As far as a sustained recovery is concerned, we really need to see a stabilization in actual population numbers,” as well as “any kind of stabilization we see in the overall sales”

Israel’s TA-35 climbs 0.5%, extending an increase of 2% last week The government approved new restrictions that will shutter non-essential businesses on weekends to slow a surge of Covid-19 cases READ: Bank of Israel Chief Expects Contraction Worse Than 6% This Year

