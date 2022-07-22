(Bloomberg) --

The $769 billion Kuwait Investment Authority appointed Hussain Al-Halabi to lead its London arm, replacing Saleh Al-Ateeqi who was removed late on Thursday, according to two internal memos seen by Bloomberg.

Al-Halabi takes on the role at the Kuwait Investment Office, or KIO as the London branch is known, with immediate effect. He previously worked at one of its subsidiaries, St Martins Property Group -- the London-based real estate investment firm owned by the Kuwaiti fund.

He replaces Al-Ateeqi, a former McKinsey & Co. partner, who had led the KIO since 2018 and was brought in to turn around the fund. Al-Ateeqi will leave without serving the customary three-month notice period, according to one of the memos.

The KIO employs about 100 people and has recruited some senior executives in recent months, Bloomberg previously reported. But the London arm has also been embroiled in a legal battle with former executives.

Al-Halabi, Al-Ateeqi and the Kuwait Investment Authority weren’t immediately available for comment. The Financial Times reported Al-Ateeqi’s dismissal earlier.

The KIO -- previously known as the Kuwait Investment Board -- was established in London in 1953, eight years before Kuwait gained its independence, making it the world’s oldest sovereign wealth fund.

It was later placed under the Kuwait Investment Authority and still manages about than a third of the oil exporter’s sovereign assets, people familiar with the matter previously said. Unlike parent KIA, the KIO mainly invests directly, predominantly in public equities and fixed income but also in alternatives like real estate and private equity.

The KIO has been a prolific investor in the past year, participating in the U.S. listing of private equity TPG Inc., according to the people. In 2020, it also bought an additional stake in Blackrock Inc. from PNC Financial Services Group Inc., Bloomberg reported.

