(Bloomberg) -- Kuwait’s government resigned on Thursday, days after questionings by lawmakers forced a minister to quit and resulted in a request for a no-confidence vote against another.

The government of Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah, who has been premier since November 2011, submitted the resignation to the country’s ruler. Parliament Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanim said he doesn’t believe the emir, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, intends to dissolve the legislature, according to the official KUNA news agency.

Government resignations followed by the dissolution of parliament and fresh elections aren’t unusual in OPEC-member Kuwait, and have mostly been triggered by clashes between lawmakers and cabinet ministers. Kuwait, alone in the Gulf, has given people a genuine say in how they’re governed but the ruling Al Sabah family retains significant powers.

‘Silk City’ Dream Stifled in Only Gulf State Where Voters Matter

Last week, thousands of Kuwaitis turned out for the first protest in the country in more than six years, organized by opposition members. Speakers demanded both the government and parliament quit amid allegations of widespread corruption and mismanagement.

Public Works Minister Jenan Bushehri resigned Nov. 12 after hours of questioning by lawmakers, saying she quit because reform had become an impossible task. Legislators then questioned Interior Minister Sheikh Khaled Al-Jarrah Al-Sabah before submitting a motion for a no-confidence vote, which was slated for Nov. 20.

To contact the reporters on this story: Abbas Al Lawati in Dubai at aallawati6@bloomberg.net;Fiona MacDonald in Kuwait at fmacdonald4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Shaji Mathew at shajimathew@bloomberg.net, Alaa Shahine, Claudia Maedler

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.