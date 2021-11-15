(Bloomberg) -- Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah will temporarily take over some responsibilities of the Gulf nation’s ruler, state-run KUNA reported.

Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who is 84, has periodically been traveling abroad on private trips that are widely known to have involved medical treatment. He appeared frail at the opening session of parliament last month, when he made an unusually brief address to lawmakers and dignitaries.

The news agency didn’t provide details as to why the crown prince has been delegated for some duties.

Sheikh Nawaf assumed power in September 2020 after the death of his half-brother. The energy-dependent nation, whose 1.5 million citizens are among the world’s wealthiest by average per capita income, is home to about 8.5% of global oil reserves, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

Efforts to strengthen the economy have been hindered by a long running dispute between the country’s elected legislature and an executive appointed by the ruling family.

