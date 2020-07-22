(Bloomberg) -- The ruler of Kuwait, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah, will travel to the U.S. early on Thursday to continue medical treatment on the advice of his doctors, the state-run news agency reported.

Kuwait on Sunday announced that the 91-year-old emir had a “successful surgery” after being admitted to the hospital the day before. Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Sabah has temporarily assumed some of his functions and duties.

The energy-dependent monarchy, whose 1.4 million citizens are among the world’s wealthiest by average per capita income, is home to about 8.5% of global oil reserves, according to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. Oil and gas account for about 40% of Kuwait’s economic output and more than 90% of export revenues.

Under Sheikh Sabah, Kuwait has often been a regional power broker, mediating inter-Arab disputes.

