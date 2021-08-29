2h ago
Kuwaiti Stocks Lead Middle East Gains After Oil Rally: Inside EM
Kuwait’s benchmark stock index traded at a record high for a fourth session after oil posted the biggest weekly gain in over a year. Equities in Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi and Oman also rose.
MIDDLE EASTERN MARKETS:
- Kuwait’s Premier Market Index rises 0.5% at 11:24 a.m. local time
- Kuwait Finance House +1.2%; Zain +1%; Ahli United Bank +0.7%
- Banking shares have been leading the gauge’s 4.5% rally in August
- READ: Kuwaiti Stocks Outperform Regional Peers Amid Positive Sentiment
- Abu Dhabi’s ADX General Index rises as much as 0.3%, snapping a three-day loss
- Al Waha Capital +3.9%; Aldar Properties +1.5%; Etisalat -0.9%, International Holding -0.3%
- International Holding unit Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment listed in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, opening at 13 dirhams before rising to as high as 15 dirhams
- Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index climbs as much as 0.4%, driven by gains in Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank
- NOTE: SNB Profitability Aided by Margin and Early Cost-Saving
- Dubai’s benchmark DFM General Index rises as much as 0.3% before trading little changed at 11:51a.m. in Dubai
- Qatar Exchange Index drops for a third day after reaching the highest level since August 2016 on Tuesday
- Qatar National Bank -1%; Qatar Islamic Bank -0.8%; Commercial Bank of Qatar -0.4%
- Shares in Tel Aviv rise after U.S. stocks rose on Friday over the Federal Reserve chairman’s dovish tone about tapering
Key News:
- Abu Dhabi and Dubai stock exchanges will extend trading hours by one hour from Oct. 3, with the markets opening at 10 a.m. and closing at 3 p.m. local time. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange will also cut its trading commission to 0.025% from 0.05% starting Sept. 1.
- Iraq’s regional allies stressed Saturday the need to provide support to an OPEC member struggling to rebuild after decades of ruinous wars, in a conference that also afforded a platform for meetings between longtime rivals.
- Kuwait’s military on Saturday confirmed that a projectile had landed on its side of the border with Iraq
