(Bloomberg) -- The Kuwait Investment Authority, which manages more than $800 billion in government funds, is poised for one of its best fiscal years on record amid a broad market rally that drove double-digit returns at the sovereign investor.

More than 50% of the KIA’s investments are in the US, according to people familiar with the matter. Last year’s surge in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 helped boost returns in the 11 months to February, the people said, asking not to be named while discussing confidential information.

That marks a rebound for the fund from the previous year, when returns were flat, the people said. Details on performance for the year ended March 2022 weren’t immediately available. Representatives for the KIA couldn’t be reached for comment.

Outside the US, the fund’s biggest allocations are in the European Union and the UK, followed by Asia and emerging markets, the people said.

KIA is one of the world’s largest wealth funds and doesn’t officially disclose the value of its assets. Officials rarely comment on strategy, keeping even the size of its portfolio and distribution largely under wraps.

According to the most recent publicly-available data, from three years ago, the Future Generations Fund — a national savings pot managed by the KIA — reported returns of 33% for the year ended March 2021. This included a 38% return from the KIA’s London arm, the Kuwait Investment Office.

A double-digit return would take KIA’s assets under management closer to the $1 trillion mark, narrowing the gap with Abu Dhabi’s ADIA — which is the biggest Gulf state-backed investor. Norway’s $1.6 trillion sovereign wealth fund is the world’s largest, followed by China Investment Corp.

The performance will come as a welcome boost to a fund that’s been beset by challenges in recent years, coinciding with a period of political upheaval in Kuwait. The KIA has historically been a leading global investor, with holdings in BlackRock Inc. and Mercedes-Benz Group AG. During the 2008 crisis, it bought a stake in Citigroup Inc and later sold it at a profit of over $1 billion.

The fund still sees itself as active and is committed to investing in semiconductors and sectors related to artificial intelligence, the people said.

The KIA is also ramping up investments into private credit, according to the people. The $1.7 trillion market has become a serious rival to mainstream lending, attracting investors by offering higher, floating rates of return.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. recently clinched $1 billion from Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. to scour for private credit deals in Asia. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, too, is channeling more of its financial firepower into private equity investments.

ESG

The KIA is the world’s oldest wealth fund, whose roots predate the birth of the modern state of Kuwait. The fund plays a key role in helping diversify the country’s economy away from oil, and its portfolio includes stakes in ports, airports and power distribution systems around the world.

Apart from the Future Generations Fund, it also manages the General Reserve Fund, or the treasury — the government’s main source of budget financing.

Kuwait is OPEC’s fifth-largest producer. The government has said it’s committed to reaching carbon neutrality by 2050 in the oil and gas sector, and by 2060 in other industries, aligning itself with similar targets set by its Gulf neighbors.

To aid this, the KIA is plowing money into renewables and continues to work toward making its portfolio fully compliant with environmental, social and governance standards, the people said.

--With assistance from Farah Elbahrawy.

