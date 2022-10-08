(Bloomberg) -- Britain’s finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng travels to Washington next week for the International Monetary Fund’s annual meetings with relations in as parlous a state as they have been since the UK begged for a bail out in 1976.

The chancellor of the exchequer will have to mount a defense of the annual £43 billion ($48 billion) stimulus package that triggered last month’s rout in UK assets. The fund has questioned why Kwarteng would add fuel to an economy at the moment when the Bank of England is trying to ratchet back inflation from near a 40-year high.

The meeting will be a focal point for grumbling that the UK economy, once a bastion of fiscal prudence, is now destabilizing global markets. The British experience in suggesting large unfunded tax cuts also will be held up as a model of what other countries should avoid in a period when markets are on edge.

“The UK fallout is also a reminder that authorities should not forget global spillovers and spill-backs, and whether they collectively might be overdoing it,” said Mark Sobel, a former US Treasury Department official who is now the US chair of the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum.

The fund’s warnings about the risks of their policy offer an uncomfortable reminder for UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Kwarteng about the IMF bailout for Britain almost half a century ago. They maintain they’re willing to upset the economic “orthodoxy” to deliver a jolt of growth to the UK economy, which is lagging its peers in the Group of Seven nations, but have struggled to convince investors to support the agenda.

For the IMF and the US, the turmoil in Britain is an unwelcome diversion from their efforts to control spiraling energy prices and fallout from Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

“Finance officials and central bankers do not want to be distracted from the serious global issues by British problems,” said Adam Posen, a former BOE policy maker and president of the Peterson Institute for International Economics. “This will require Kwarteng to quietly accept demands that the UK government avoid destabilizing markets. If Kwarteng decides to lecture back, then things will go very badly for him.”

The market turmoil touched off by Kwarteng’s mini-budget last month is alarming for the IMF, whose role is to ensure global financial and economic stability. Those risks came sharply into view on Sept. 28, when the Bank of England stepped in with emergency purchases of UK bonds.

That day was the 46th anniversary of Britain applying to the IMF for an $3.9 billion bailout loan. Then as now, investors believed the pound was overvalued, confidence in the government was plummeting, and investors were losing faith.

In the past few weeks, credit rating companies including S&P Global Inc. and Fitch Ratings Inc. have threatened to downgrade the UK in the wake of Kwarteng’s announcement, rattling confidence in a leading economy.

Kwarteng’s job at the IMF will be to explain how his policies can deliver without further exacerbating inflation. He’ll be joined by BOE Governor Andrew Bailey, who is speaking for the first time since the crisis intensified following Kwarteng’s budget.

The IMF already has delivered a pointed rebuke of the UK, urging Kwarteng to “re-evaluate” his plan with an eye on preventing trouble in Britain from spreading to other markets. It also noted that the fiscal policies administered by Truss and Kwarteng should work with and not against the BOE’s inflation-fighting effort.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva kept up the pressure, noting that Kwarteng is bringing in the Office for Budget Responsibility to make forecasts for his next budget statement.

“What is going to be presented would be based on careful assessment and on data that says you can or you cannot do what you’re proposing,” Georgieva said Thursday on CNBC.

Worries about the UK are widespread, with US officials amplifying the IMF’s critique. US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said world leaders need to take inflation “very seriously and it’s hard to see that out of this new government.” Raphael Bostic, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta, weighed in, saying Kwarteng’s measures increase the prospect of a global recession.

Kwarteng will be met with a degree of scepticism that has dogged the UK delegation through previous crises. When George Osborne was chancellor at the height of an austerity program in the past decade, IMF Chief Economist Olivier Blanchard accused him of “playing with fire,” a remark that later prompted an apology.

During Brexit negotiations after the 2016 referendum, despite deep misgivings within the IMF about the UK’s democratic decision, relations with then chancellor Philip Hammond were always cordial. He was helped by Mark Carney, BOE governor from 2013 to 2020, a dominant figure who provided assurance that the UK would not be the source of global financial instability.

The Truss-Kwarteng policies also are playing poorly at home and lack support in the economic community. A revolt by members of Parliament from the ruling Conservative Party during their high-profile annual conference forced Kwarteng to scrap plans to cut tax rates for the highest-paid workers. The BOE was forced to bailout bond markets with a £65 billion emergency package to prevent a rout in the gilt market from spreading.

“The Bank of England has bought the government some time to re-think its plans,” Gilles Moec, chief economist of AXA SA, wrote in a note. “There is zero patience with governments embarking on large permanent tax cuts. Investors have very little time for narratives driven by ‘supply-side miracles.’”

It’s possible that Kwarteng could go on the offensive, noting the damage that surging US interest rates and a soaring dollar are doing to economies around the world. UK officials have privately expressed concerns that rising borrowing costs fueled by action from the Fed will eat away at all the benefits of the Truss-Kwarteng tax-cut program.

More likely, the focus will be on the threat of contagion coming from the UK and the haunting parallels with when the British chancellor had to negotiate a bailout from the IMF. In 1976, the IMF approved a dispersal to the UK -- on the condition that the Treasury found savings in the form of higher taxes and public spending cuts. That same day, the Labour Prime Minister James Callaghan proclaimed the death of Keynesian economics.

“We used to think that you could spend your way out of a recession and increase employ­ment by cutting taxes and boosting government spending,” Callaghan said at the time. “I tell you in all candor that that option no longer exists.”

According to Martin Weale, a King’s College London economics professor and former member of the BOE’s rates panel, the lessons of 1976 appear to have been forgotten by the current crop of Conservative ministers.

They instead subscribe more to the “cakeism” promoted by Boris Johnson when he was premier -- the principle that you can have your cake and eat it. The contrast with the fiscal frugality of the early Thatcher years is striking.

“Callaghan summed it up -- calling the end of Keynesianism and declaring that the budget deficit matters,” Weale said. “Perhaps what we are seeing now is the end of cakism.”

Read more:

UK Officials Fear Fed Rate Hikes Will Wipe Out Truss Growth Plan

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.