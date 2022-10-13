(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng cut short his trip to the US and will head back to London late on Thursday in order to continue work on the government’s long-term fiscal plan, according to a Treasury spokeswoman.

Kwarteng is departing early from the International Monetary Fund’s meetings in Washington amid reports that the UK government is preparing to abandon plans for a massive package of unfunded tax cuts that have roiled UK markets for the past three weeks.

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s administration is preparing to abandon a central part of its tax-cutting agenda following weeks of chaos in financial markets -- a potential shift that sent the pound and gilts surging.

Officials at 10 Downing Street and the Treasury are drafting options for Truss and Kwarteng, but no final decision has been taken, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified. The premier could scrap her pledge to keep corporation tax unchanged next year, and instead raise it as planned by her predecessor Boris Johnson, the Sun said.

No changes are likely before he and Truss have had the chance to work on new plans over the weekend, the person said. Any announcement is likely well before Oct 31, they said, refusing to be drawn on exact timings because the negotiations are ongoing.

