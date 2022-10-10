(Bloomberg) -- Investors rushed to exit UK property funds in the wake of the chancellor’s mini budget last month, which unleashed a bout of volatility.

More than £109 million ($121 million) was withdrawn from real estate funds in the eight working days immediately after Kwasi Kwarteng unveiled a raft of unfunded tax cuts, according to data compiled by Calastone. That’s up from £9.8 million of withdrawals in the first half of September before Kwarteng announced his plans.

UK assets have sold off sharply since the statement as markets fret about the gamble by Liz Truss, the prime minister, that increasing borrowing to fund tax cuts will stimulate growth.

When funds have insufficient cash to meet redemption requests they are forced to halt withdrawals while they sell properties. Real estate funds have a track record of closing at times of heightened volatility, such as the aftermath of the Brexit referendum.

That’s because the funds are traded daily while their assets -- commercial properties -- can take weeks or months to sell. That means a sudden rush of redemption requests can quickly exceed the cash buffers held by the funds and force them to sell properties before all of the withdrawals can be met.

