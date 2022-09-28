(Bloomberg) -- The historic program of tax cuts unleashed by Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng will overwhelmingly put money in the pockets of the wealthiest White British people, according to new analysis.

Among the slew of tax policies announced last week, Kwarteng’s decision to abolish the top 45% tax rate benefits the top 1% of earners in the country, on incomes of £150,000 (($160,000) or over. More than 90% of that group is White — while other ethnic minorities are under-represented, an analysis of publicly available data by a researcher at the University of Leeds finds.

“Those at the very top differ considerably in terms of their characteristics with White people heavily over-represented,” said researcher Daniel Edmiston. “Scrapping the top rate of income tax doesn’t just benefit rich households — it principally benefits rich White households.”

Kwarteng is the UK’s first Black chancellor and was educated at Eton, an elite fee-paying school. His multi-billion fiscal intervention on Friday has been widely criticized for sparking a market meltdown across UK assets and disproportionately benefitting higher earners, with his tax cuts costing around £40 billion a year.

Researchers have found that the main beneficiaries are rich, male, and White and warn that the measures are misplaced when growing proportions of the public are grappling with the cost of living. Ethnic minorities are already disproportionately likely to be in low-income households, and therefore struggling as the cost of essentials soar.

Kwarteng defended the new measures in an interview with BBC News on Sunday. “We’ve actually put more money into people’s pockets,” he said. “I want to see over the next year people retain more of their income, because I believe it’s the British people that are going to drive this economy.”

(Corrects who analyzed the data in the second paragraph.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.