(Bloomberg) --

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the U.K. government’s energy price cap will continue in a bid to insulate consumers from sharp increases in wholesale gas.

“Keeping this protection in place is non-negotiable for me,” Kwarteng told the Sunday Express newspaper. “Despite some pushing me to lift the cap, I am absolutely clear it is here to stay and will remain at the same level throughout winter.”

Some energy firms have lobbied Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government to raise the cap as they face a squeeze from higher input costs that’s driven several out of business. Wholesale gas prices have increased almost sixfold over the past year, putting an increasing strain on both domestic consumers and industrial users.

The consumer price cap rose 12% on Oct. 1 and could increase a further 30% from April, according to industry consultant Cornwall Insight Ltd.

Kwarteng said he wanted to assure Britons “of the safety net that we have in place to shield consumers from instant price hikes this Christmas, and ensure everyone gets the supply they need.”

The price cap, which is adjusted twice a year, protects households to some extent, but large factories are more exposed. On Friday, Kwarteng met with representatives of energy-intensive companies and said he would work to ease the growing pressure on industry from surging gas prices.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.