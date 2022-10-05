(Bloomberg) -- Executives from UK lenders including Barclays Plc and NatWest Group Plc are expected to meet with Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday, according to Sky News.

The meeting is to discuss the mortgage market, which has seen some borrowing costs climb to their highest level in almost 14 years.

Kwarteng jolted markets on Sept. 23 with a so-called mini-budget that comprised unfunded tax cuts. This sent yields soaring on interest-rate swaps, which lenders use to price mortgage products. The government’s decision on Monday to roll back the most contentious tax cut following a backlash within the Tory party has so far failed to stop rates rising.

Representatives for the Treasury and the lenders didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

