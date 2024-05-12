(Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s military chief described the situation in the Kharkiv region near the northeast border with Russia as “difficult,” as his troops struggle to hold back Kremlin advances there.

While Kyiv’s forces have repelled attempts of Moscow troops to break their defenses in the nation’s northeast, the situation has “significantly worsened” in the past week according to Ukraine’s Chief-in-Command Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Russian forces were able to achieve “partial” success in several areas, he said on Telegram without elaborating on the exact locations or providing further details.

The surprise Russian assault is likely to stretch Ukraine’s already outgunned and outmanned forces as it may push Kyiv to redeploy some of its troops from the long front line in the east. Ukraine is trying to hold its ground as it awaits the arrival of US military aid.

Disrupting Russia’s latest offensive is now the number one task for Ukraine’s forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on Saturday.

Russia’s defense ministry on Sunday claimed its troops had made deeper advances in the Kharkiv border region, “liberating” a total of nine settlements over the weekend.

The monitoring platform Deep State said Russia now occupies six villages in the area, north of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city. Military authorities in Kyiv haven’t confirmed the capture of those locations, saying instead that fighting is ongoing.

The objective of Russia’s stepped-up offensive in the Kharkiv region appears to be to establish a “buffer zone” into Ukraine to minimize strikes into Russian territory.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War said Moscow’s troops continued to make tactically significant gains over the weekend “in likely less defended areas.”

The reported sizes of the amassed troops “indicate that Russian forces are not pursuing a large-scale operation to envelop, encircle, or seize Kharkiv City at this time,” ISW said.

On Saturday, Zelenskiy said defensive operations were underway near the Kharkiv-region border villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukyantsi, Hatyshche and Pletenivka.

