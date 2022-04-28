(Bloomberg) --

Authorities in Ukraine’s capital still can’t guarantee safety to residents hoping to return even after Russian forces pulled back from the city’s outskirts, its mayor said.

Russia’s war against Ukraine doesn’t follow any clear rules, former boxer and Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Speaking in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday, he called it senseless, a drama, and an act of genocide against his fellow compatriots.

With more than 200 buildings in the city damaged by shelling, it may take around $100 million to rebuild, he said. What’s more harmful, in his view, is the exodus of businesses and people that has already caused a $1 billion-$1.5 billion hit to the city’s budget.

“We don’t know how long the war will be and how much it will cost in the next weeks, maybe months, maybe years,” he said.

Since Russian forces pulled back in northern Ukraine, many residents have begun to return to Kyiv, even as sporadic missile attacks are still targeting the city. It remains full of roadblocks, some bridges remain impassable, and the subway runs only till 8 p.m. so its stations can serve as bomb shelters during regular air raid alerts.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.