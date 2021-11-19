(Bloomberg) -- The jury in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who killed two men with an assault rifle at a chaotic Black Lives Matter protest last year, has reached a verdict.

The verdict is expected to be read out in state court in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Friday.

Rittenhouse, 18, is charged with counts ranging from reckless endangerment to intentional homicide and could face life in prison without parole if convicted. The August 2020 shootings came amid the nationwide social upheaval after the murder of George Floyd and have become a talking point for some conservatives, who claim Rittenhouse as a hero, and some liberals, who hold him up as a reckless vigilante.

