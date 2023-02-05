(Bloomberg) -- Kyrie Irving — a gifted NBA guard who couldn’t escape controversy during his tenure with the Brooklyn Nets — was traded to the Dallas Mavericks, ESPN reported.

The deal came days after Irving sought a trade from the Nets and months after he promoted a film that Joe Tsai, the Nets’s owner, said was “based on a book full of antisemitic disinformation.”

That scandal followed Irving’s refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19, a decision that prevented him from playing in home games earlier in the pandemic.

Brooklyn had designs on winning its first title with three stars: Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. But Harden sought a trade last season and now Irving is gone. Only Durant — one of the best scorers in basketball history — remains in Brooklyn.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.