Kyrsten Sinema Is ‘More and More Confident’ of Deal to Avoid US Debt Default

(Bloomberg) -- Senator Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona said she’s “more and more confident” of a deal to avert a US default.

Sinema, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, told Bloomberg Television on Thursday that the optimism House Speaker Kevin McCarthy expressed earlier in the day bolsters her belief a deal is near, as does the choice of negotiators made by McCarthy and President Joe Biden.

She singled out two White House negotiators, Biden adviser Steve Ricchetti and budget director Shalanda Young, adding that Young knows the budget process “inside out.”

“With those folks at the table, I feel confident that they are going to come to an agreement and that we’ll be able to stave off default and get back to the business of governing our country,” Sinema said.

McCarthy earlier Thursday said he thought an agreement could come together soon, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on senators to be ready to return to Washington from a week-long break to consider any compromise.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.