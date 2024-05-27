(Bloomberg) -- Kyushu Electric Power Co. raised ¥30 billion ($191 million) from Japan’s first environmental bond exclusively financing nuclear projects, finding demand from investors for a deal with a controversial use of proceeds.

The power company based in the country’s southernmost major island priced a dual-tranche transition bond on Tuesday, according to underwriters. It’s planning to use the funds to refinance investment in nuclear-related projects including existing emergency response centers for events such as a plane crash or terrorist attack.

The deal comes as the nation’s push to become carbon neutral by 2050 has increased the appeal of nuclear energy even as it struggles to find new disposal sites for radioactive waste. Kyushu Electric previously faced limited interest in a nuclear transition bond from investors in Japan who still clearly remember the 2011 Fukushima meltdown.

“I hope that this deal will stimulate discussion about pros and cons of nuclear energy, and such discussion will help grow the debt market funding nuclear power-related projects,” said Shunsuke Oshida, head of credit research at Manulife Investment Management Japan.

Corporate transition bond sales have been picking up in Japan since the government first sold such notes in February, helping create confidence in the relatively new type of debt. The Ministry of Finance is planning to sell about ¥350 billion of climate transition bonds later on Tuesday.

The Kyushu Electric deal brings corporate transition bond sales to ¥175 billion so far in the April-June quarter, up from ¥35 billion and ¥56 billion in the past two quarters, Bloomberg-compiled data showed.

