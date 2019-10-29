(Bloomberg) -- The evacuation order covering some of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area remains largely in place for a second day as crews worked overnight to prevent damage from the Getty brush fire from spreading.

The areas being evacuated stretch from Mulholland Drive south and east to the 405 Freeway, an area with about 20,000 residents, according to a spokesman with the Los Angeles Fire Department. On a positive note, the 405 freeway, a major commuter route that cuts through the L.A. area, was opened overnight.

The fire, now covering more than 618 acres, erupted Monday in an area managed by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. One of the areas of investigation into the start of the fire includes a downed power pole, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in a news conference. The area now faces a new threat with hot, dry Santa Ana winds expected to sweep across the region by the end of the day.

“The good news is that the fire has not grown at all,” Garcetti said at briefing Monday evening. “It remains in place where it is.”

The investigation is in early stages and it’s premature to determine whether the downed pole was a cause or a casualty of the fire, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. “We just don’t have a definitive answer,” Humphrey said. “Our focus right now is getting people back in their homes.”

Michael Ventre, a spokesman for LADWP, referred questions about an investigation to the fire department. LADWP, unlike other utilities, doesn’t cut off power during high wind events, according to an Oct. 9 press release.

Meanwhile, a neighboring utility, Edison International, returned power to almost 25,000 homes and businesses near the affected area.

The Getty Center museum -- an L.A. landmark that overlooks the freeway and the city from its perch near the top of the Santa Monica Mountains -- is just inside the evacuation area, but has been spared damage from the fire, according to a Twitter post. It was closed on Monday.

Mulholland Drive meanders through the Santa Monica Mountains, with the homes of celebrities and other wealthy people on side streets nearby. The evacuation zone includes more than 10,000 structures, fire officials said. Eight homes have been lost in the fire, and five were damaged, Garcetti said.

