(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles will require proof of Covid-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, shopping malls and other indoor venues, following in the footsteps of New York City in imposing such a vaccine mandate to curb the virus.

The law, signed by Mayor Eric Garcetti on Wednesday, will take effect Nov. 4. Establishments that fail to enforce the rule will get one warning before facing fines of as much as $5,000 for multiple violations. “These new rules will encourage more people to get the shot, and make businesses safer for workers and customers,” Garcetti said in an emailed statement.

The mandate extends to coffee shops, gyms, movie theaters, museums and spas, among other places. Exceptions will be made for those with medical and religious reasons.

The L.A. Chamber of Commerce, which represents 1,400 companies, called for a California-wide mandate to avoid disadvantaging businesses inside the L.A. city limits.

“A state-wide mandate would ensure the consistent application and enforcement of guidance from one jurisdiction to the next,” the chamber said in an emailed statement.

About 78% of Los Angeles County residents aged 12 and over have received at least one dose.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.