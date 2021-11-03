(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who traveled to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, tested positive for Covid-19.

Garcetti’s office announced the diagnosis in a tweet Wednesday and said he’s “feeling good and isolating in his hotel room. He is fully vaccinated.”

The mayor, who has been nominated to be ambassador to India, has been posting about the conference on social media, including photos of himself unmasked with world leaders.

On Tuesday, his @MayorOfLA account tweeted that “more than 1,000 cities have committed to Cities #RacetoZero, joining L.A. in the critical pursuit of cutting emissions in half by 2030.”

Garcetti’s daughter tested positive for the virus last year.

“Our family is incredibly careful and what’s happening in our home this week is playing out across Los Angeles and this country,” Garcetti, 50, said in December.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.