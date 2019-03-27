{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Mar 27, 2019

    L.A. to NYC in 4 hours? Bombardier says Global 7500 jet sets record

    Thomas Black, Bloomberg News

    Bombardier Global 7500 luxury jet Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

    Bombardier Global 7500 luxury jet Photographer: Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg , Bloomberg

    Bombardier Inc.’s Global 7500 private jet set a record for traveling between Los Angeles and New York City, shaving about 90 minutes off the time it takes an airliner to make the coast-to-coast trip.

    The Global 7500, the world’s largest business jet, flew between Van Nuys Airport and Teterboro Airport just outside of New York City in 3 hours and 54 minutes, Bombardier said in a statement. The record comes after the Global 7500 flew 8,152 nautical miles on another recent trip, marking the longest flight for a private plane, the Canadian planemaker said.

    The aircraft, which has a list price of about US$73 million and began deliveries in December, has taken the crown from General Dynamics Corp.’s Gulfstream G650 as the most coveted luxury jet, boasting a four-zone cabin with a dining area and bedroom. The G650 created a new class of ultra-long-range business aircraft that had been uncontested since deliveries began in December 2012.

    A typical commercial flight from Los Angeles International Airport to Newark International Airport typically takes about 5 hours and a-half hours. A bedroom isn’t included.