(Bloomberg) -- L Brands Inc. said it remains committed to splitting up its Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works chains -- and is targeting August for the separation.

The company announced it’s reviewing “all options, including a spin-off of the Victoria’s Secret business into a public company or a private sale of the business.”

Chief Financial Officer Stuart Burgdoerfer will also retire, the company said, although he will stay on to oversee the separation process. The company has promoted Martin Waters, head of Victoria’s Secret Lingerie, to take over as chief executive officer of the brand -- a role that Burgdoerfer was filling on an interim basis.

The split of the fast-growing Bath & Body Works from the struggling Victoria’s Secret has been a long-stated goal for the company, which has faced management upheaval and saw a transformational deal unravel amid Covid-19.

L Brands said that “strong January results” led it to raise its earnings guidance for the fourth quarter to $2.95 to $3 a share -- up from a prior range of $2.70 to $2.80. It expects the key metric of same-store sales will rise 10% for the period -- climbing 22% for Bath & Body Works and falling 3% for Victoria’s Secret.

