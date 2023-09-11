(Bloomberg) -- L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by luxury French fashion house LVMH, is close to acquiring a majority stake in Japanese veterinary services company Withmal Inc., according to people familiar with the situation.

An announcement could come as soon as this week, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that’s not public. A deal would increase L Catterton’s investment in the pet care sector in Asia to about $200 million over the last 18 months, the people said.

Discussions are at an advanced stage, but they could still be delayed or fall apart, the people said. A representative for L Catterton declined to comment, while a representative for Withmal didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Founded in 2018, the Tokyo-based Withmal runs veterinary hospitals across Japan, according to its website.

Building on more than two decades of experience investing in pet care companies in other regions, L Catterton made its first foray into the sector in Asia recently with bets on several pet food brands. The firm announced an investment in Shanghai Enova Pet Products in February 2022, followed by China’s Partner Pet and India’s Drools.

