The stake is a passive investment that’s intended to help L Catterton develop new strategies, particularly in credit, according to a statement. The investment comes during an L Catterton fundraising push for about $10 billion across strategies, according to people familiar with the plans who asked not to be identified discussing private conversations with investors.

Hunter Point was founded in 2020 by Wall Street veterans Bennett Goodman and Avi Kalichstein. Goodman, who previously helped start the business that became Blackstone Group Inc.’s credit behemoth, will be a strategic credit adviser to the consumer-focused private equity firm.

The L Catterton stakes held by LVMH and Financière Agache, the holding company controlled by billionaire LVMH founder Bernard Arnault, will remain unchanged in the deal. L Catterton’s 60 partners own the majority of the firm. The firm’s management and governance also will stay the same.

“One of the reasons that L Catterton is so special is that its research and focus and network and relationships in consumer companies is so deep,” Kalichstein said. “To translate some of that DNA and knowledge to a new line of business like credit, where they can have a competitive advantage, is compelling.”

The L Catterton deal is the largest yet for Hunter Point. The firm has taken stakes in investment firms including MidOcean Partners, Vistria Group and SLR Capital Partners.

L Catterton’s 60 partners invest in approximately 5% of the capital across all of the firm’s own funds, the people said. The firm is seeking about $10 billion from investors as it seeks to raise a new flagship private equity fund, growth investing fund and other funds across its platform, the people said. It’s one of the largest fundraising cycles for the firm. L Catterton declined to comment on its fundraising plans.

Because of the scale of upcoming commitments, the Hunter Point capital will help the partners to keep investing in the new strategies, Scott Dahnke, L Catterton’s global co-chief executive officer, said in an interview. The capital will stay inside the firm but flow to its 60 partners, who have a contractual obligation and agreement to invest the proceeds in the firm’s strategies, he said.

“Our limited partners love it because it gives us the ability to invest in an industry leading way alongside them,” Dahnke said of the Hunter Point deal. “It also, importantly, brings on a strategic partner who adds value to the firm broadly.”

