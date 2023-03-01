Top Stories
Bank Earnings
2:32
TD gets revenue lift as rising rates help U.S., Canada margins
6:02
CWB Financial reports first-quarter profit up from year ago
5:30
RBC reports Q1 profit down from year ago, provisions for credit losses up
6:30
National Bank reports $881M Q1 profit, down from $930M a year earlier
5:22
BMO tops estimates as traders reap benefit of market volatility
6:30
Scotiabank misses estimates as rising rates fail to help margins
8:59
Laurentian Bank Q1 profit down, provisions for credit losses up from year ago
11h ago
BCE CEO says tech hiring & donations continue despite tough economy13:32
BCE CEO says tech hiring & donations continue despite tough economy
BCE is feeling the squeeze from high inflation, but the telecom giant’s president and CEO says economic headwinds aren’t interfering with plans for hiring or charitable donations.
10h ago13:20
Dell sinks after downbeat outlook overshadows strong quarter
Dell slipped in postmarket trading after delivering a disappointing outlook, stoking fears of a prolonged downturn in demand for computers and office equipment.
-
18h ago8:16
The Rise of AI and ChatGPT
Phil Davis, Founder of Philstockworld.com joins MoneyTalk to discuss the rise of AI and the risks and capabilities associated with ChatGPT.
7:00
Using artificial intelligence to invest: Three commodity stocks from Huw Roberts
5:47
Look to food companies to recession-proof your portfolio: Stock picks from Laura Lau
6:48
Young Canadians at higher risk of falling victim to fraud: Survey
7:54
'Don't be afraid to ask': Tips for young workers in salary negotiations
Economist calls 'no landing' recession scenario possible only 'in fantasy land'
-
3:42
Nearly half of Canadians think mortgage fraud is common, some are willing to do it: Survey
Mar 17:02
Interest rates are near the historical 'norm': Gordon Reid
After North American central banks drove interest rates up in lockstep last year, one investment professional said interest rates are only now starting to normalize on a longer-term basis.
Mar 1
Canadians fear China swayed elections that put Trudeau in power: Poll3:19
Canadians fear China swayed elections that put Trudeau in power: Poll
Two thirds of Canadians suspect China attempted to interfere in recent elections that returned Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberals to power, according to a new poll.
16h ago6:41
Dividend stocks to weather market downside from Iman Brivanlou
Investors looking for a good risk-reward asset during a tumultuous economic time could look to dividend stocks, one financial expert said.
11h ago5:59
TSX recap: TSX closes higher despite losses in financial stocks
Canada's main stock index got a lift from rising U.S. markets Thursday, closing higher in spite of weakness in the financials sector.
Feb 28
Flat economy suggests Bank of Canada rate hikes are working: Economists7:18
Flat economy suggests Bank of Canada rate hikes are working: Economists
A flat Canadian economy at the end of 2022 is a promising sign that monetary policy is working to bring down inflation, economists said Tuesday as Statistics Canada reported real gross domestic product (GDP) for last year’s fourth quarter.
20h ago6:09
More than half of Canadians say current economic conditions have impacted retirement plans: Survey
More than half of Canadians said their plans for retirement have been impacted by the current economic backdrop, according to the Scotia Global Asset Management Investor Sentiment survey.
16h ago6:43
Bay du Nord not liable for end-use emissions, marine shipping, company lawyer says
A lawyer representing the Norwegian energy firm behind a proposed offshore oil project in Newfoundland and Labrador says the company is only responsible for the immediate environmental impact of the project itself.
Mar 15:43
Tesla shares drop after investor day without any new models
Elon Musk’s latest master plan for Tesla fell flat as the electric-car maker shared scant details about next-generation models that will underpin its next phase of growth.
17h ago
Review your rights before signing paperwork during a layoff: Employment lawyers
You've just made it into the office, when your boss brings you into a meeting room, where you find someone from human resources about to deliver you bad news: your company is carrying out layoffs and you're on the list. Should you sign the paperwork immediately? Not necessarily, say lawyers.
Feb 28
Canaccord deal battle pits ex-CIBC bankers against each other6:15
Canaccord deal battle pits ex-CIBC bankers against each other
Two executives spearheading a leveraged buyout of Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. have a problem: They can’t get the deal past a board member who had previously been a close colleague at one of Canada’s biggest banks.