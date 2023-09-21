Top Stories
Top Stories
Latest Videos
{{ currentStream.Name }}
Related Video
The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.
Why independent contractors likely deserve severance pay
SPONSORED: When is an independent contractor not an independent contractor? When they’ve been misclassified and are actually an employee.
Most Popular Stocks
Recently Viewed Stocks
|{{column.title}}
|{{column.title}}
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field }}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
|
{{stock[column.field]}}
{{stock[column.field] | filterVolumeDisplay: column.field}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] }}
{{stock[column.field] | currency}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field] | number: 2}}
- -
{{stock[column.field]}}
- -
No Data Found
-
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
6:14
Half of Canadians don't think they will be ever buy a home: survey
-
6:17
How can mortgage holders prepare for higher rates at renewal?
-
9:53
Energy prices are driving inflation. What will central banks do?
-
6:48
70-year amortization periods not realistic: OSFI
-
9:12
Insurers are subsidizing trackers as auto thefts skyrocket
-
7:23
Vacant offices can help fix the housing crisis, former deputy PM argues
-
-
Sep 20
Variable rate mortgage holders on the hook for thousands in interest: report6:51
Variable rate mortgage holders on the hook for thousands in interest: report
As interest rates climb, variable-rate mortgage holders are paying thousands of dollars in added interest compared to people with fixed rates.
-
2h ago7:14
U.S. futures signal some respite after bruising week
U.S. equity futures signaled a pause in a three-day selloff on Wall Street at the end of a bruising week for investors forced to accept the idea of higher-for-longer interest rates.
-
15h ago9:34
Canada's Stelco Holdings is said to weigh bid for U.S. Steel
Stelco Holdings Inc., Canada’s biggest steelmaker, is pursuing a bid for United States Steel Corp., adding to a growing list of suitors for the iconic American company, according to people familiar with the matter.
-
14h ago9:36
National Bank CEO warns of harsh 'new reality' for borrowers
National Bank of Canada is better positioned than many of its larger rivals to navigate a downturn that’s poised to hit banks’ balance sheets and customers, according to Chief Executive Officer Laurent Ferreira.
-
14h ago8:03
Alberta to debate Canada Pension Plan, says it deserves half of fund if it leaves
Alberta’s premier fired the starter’s pistol Thursday for a provincewide consultation on whether to quit the Canada Pension Plan while releasing a report that estimates the province deserves more than half CPP's assets.
-
Sep 20
Air Canada system briefly breached, customer info and flight ops unaffected7:11
Air Canada system briefly breached, customer info and flight ops unaffected
Canada's biggest airline says an unauthorized group briefly breached an internal system linked to the personal information and records of some employees.
-
16h ago8:11
Inflation data makes another rate hike more likely: Macquarie economist
Macquarie Group is adjusting its interest rate projections in light of Canada’s recent inflation data.
-
Sep 213:54
Trudeau’s mega pipeline promises to redraw global oil flows
Here’s a look at the mega pipeline as the in-service date approaches, whenever that may be.
-
23h ago
Canada showcases tragic wildfire season to promote carbon pricing initiative at UN4:53
Canada showcases tragic wildfire season to promote carbon pricing initiative at UN
The federal government is hoping Canada's devastating wildfire season sparks momentum for carbon pricing at the United Nations.
-
Sep 199:53
'Another rate hike is now in the picture': Reaction to August CPI
Canada’s headline inflation rate has gone up for the second straight month, and some experts are warning that the trend could mean another Bank of Canada interest rate hike is in store for October.
-
20h ago9:03
Freeland introduces bill to remove GST off rental developments, amend competition law
The federal government is moving forward with its promise to remove GST charges off new rental developments and to strengthen the country's competition law.
-
18h ago4:44
Pathways Alliance watching Trans Mountain's latest hurdles with dismay
The group behind a proposed carbon capture and storage (CCS) network for Alberta's oilsands is watching the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion's latest regulatory hurdles with dismay.
-
19h ago2:46
Aging, high living costs prompt small business owners to sell
An aging Canadian population and demand for higher wages are among the factors pressuring small Canadian business owners to sell their companies, according to a seasoned expert in mergers and acquisitions.
-
Sep 19
Canada signs $3-billion deal to finance nuclear power in Romania5:04
Canada signs $3-billion deal to finance nuclear power in Romania
Canada is helping to finance two new nuclear reactors in Romania, which that country's energy minister says will help diminish Russia's ability to use its energy exports as a weapon.
-
Sep 205:11
Growing number of forecasts predict oil will reach US$100 this fall
A growing number of forecasts are calling for the return of US$100 oil before the end of the year — a prospect that could put even more pressure on consumers and make it harder for central bankers to rein in inflation.
-
Sep 125:28
Home prices in Canada are so stretched that even owners want them to fall
Most Canadians are prepared to see home values fall, according to a new poll, suggesting some homeowners are willing to give up a bit of their own wealth to improve affordability for others.