(Bloomberg) -- L’Oreal SA continued riding the wave as Chinese consumers snap up its high-end cosmetics.

Growth in the company’s luxury division was helped by strong sales of products like Lancome’s Genifique and Kiehl’s Line-Reducing Concentrate and Midnight Recovery ranges, the French beauty conglomerate said after the Paris stock market closed Thursday. Second-quarter sales rose to 6.61 billion euros ($7.71 billion) overall, excluding currency swings, narrowly missing the 6.62 billion average estimate of analysts.

The results “reinforce our confidence in our ability to once again outperform the cosmetics market in 2018, and to achieve significant like-for-like sales growth and an increase in our profitability,” Chief Executive Officer Jean-Paul Agon said in a statement.

Chinese consumers have kept their appetite for L’Oreal’s high-end names such as La Roche-Posay even amid concerns that luxury spending may slow in that market. LVMH, which sells Sephora beauty products, said earlier this week that demand hasn’t yet been dented by concern over China’s declining stock market and trade war with the U.S.

A push to reinvigorate the group’s mainstream consumer division bore fruit more slowly than expected, with sales rising 2.3 percent on an organic basis. L’Oreal’s drugstore wares including Garnier and Maybelline have faced a slump in U.S. retail as well as more competition from niche brands.

In the first quarter, a spike in the euro’s value against the dollar wiped out nearly all of L’Oreal’s reported gains even as the company posted its fastest growth in eight years. The euro has since weakened, giving a boost to L’Oreal’s bottom line. First-half operating profit was 2.58 million euros.

