L'Oreal Names First Female President of Its Biggest Beauty Brand

(Bloomberg) -- L’Oreal SA named the first female president of its flagship cosmetics label, elevating Delphine Viguier-Hovasse to the top job at the world's biggest beauty brand.

Viguier-Hovasse, who has been running the company’s Garnier unit, succeeds Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou at the head of L'Oreal Paris. Angeloglou is taking on a new role with LVMH‘s Louis Vuitton as head of strategic missions in fashion and leather.

The move comes as L’Oreal wrestles with sluggish growth in its consumer products division, whose drugstore brands have underperformed the units selling high-end perfumes and premium skin care. L’Oreal Paris, which makes products such as True Match foundation and Revitalift wrinkle creams, is the cosmetics giant’s founding division.

Viguier-Hovasse will report to Alexis Perakis-Valat, president of L’Oreal’s consumer products division, the company said in a statement.

