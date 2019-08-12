(Bloomberg) -- L’Oreal SA must pay a California-based startup $91.4 million for stealing its trade secrets, breaching a contract and infringing two patents related to a popular system that protects hair during bleaching treatments, a federal jury ruled Monday.

Olaplex LLC had accused the French giant of stealing the secrets in a meeting in California in 2015, when the companies were in talks for L'Oreal to buy the startup. L’Oreal, during a weeklong trial in Wilmington, Delaware, said it independently conceived the use of a critical acid in August 2014 and developed its products on its own.

