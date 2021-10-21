(Bloomberg) -- L’Oreal SA sales jumped as economies reopened and mask mandates eased, spurring consumers to start wearing makeup and perfume again.

Sales increased 13% in the third quarter on a like-for-like basis, the beauty group said in a statement Thursday. Analysts had expected a gain of 8.1%. The consumer products unit, which includes brands like Maybelline New York that sell lipsticks and mascaras, exceeded its performance in the same period in 2019.

L’Oreal has recovered from the pandemic quickly thanks to its diverse product offering. When consumers were locked down, the drop in demand for makeup was partly offset by increased interest in creams made by La Roche-Posay or CeraVe that were recommended by dermatologists on social media platforms.

A global vaccination drive means virus restrictions have eased with consumers now able to celebrate weddings and birthdays and eat out. Mandatory mask wearing outdoors in France, for instance, is no longer required, which is driving sales of lipsticks and foundations.

“Makeup continued to recover,” L’Oreal said, citing the buoyancy of NYX Professional Makeup and Maybelline New York.

Its active cosmetics unit, which includes brands such as CeraVe and SkinCeuticals, was the top performer with 28% growth during the period.

