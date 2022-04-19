(Bloomberg) -- L’Oreal SA sales climbed as the cosmetics group benefited from higher demand for its luxury products, weathering virus restrictions in China.

Sales rose almost 14% on a like-for-like basis in the first quarter, the company, based near Paris, said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts had forecast a gain of about 12%. Three out of the four main divisions grew at double-digits.

The luxury unit, which includes skincare brands like Helena Rubinstein and Yves Saint Laurent perfume, grew by almost 18%, and remains the biggest division. Total sales at the premium unit surpassed the mass-market consumer products business for the first time last year. The latter unit grew 6.9% during in the first quarter, when L’Oreal said it experienced “supply difficulties.”

“While mindful of volatility and uncertainty, we remain optimistic about the outlook for the beauty market and confident in our ability to outperform the market in 2022,” Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Hieronimus said in the statement.

Shares in L’Oreal have declined 16% this year.

L’Oreal said China had “double-digit” growth as the company outperformed the market there thanks to “successful campaigns” for Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day and Women’s Day. Its presence in the island of Hainan, a duty-free destination for the Chinese, was also better than the travel retail market, it said.

