(Bloomberg) -- L3Harris Technologies Inc. is nearing a deal to buy rocket engine maker Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. for about $4.7 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

A deal for Aerojet at $58 a share could be announced within days, said the person, who asked not to be identified because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly. The L3Harris bid represents a 5.7% premium to Aerojet’s closing price Friday.

A final agreement hasn’t been reached and Aerojet could still elect to remain independent, the people said.

Representatives for Aerojet and L3Harris didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters reported earlier that the two companies were closing in on an agreement, with L3Harris topping a competing offer by General Electric Co.

Shares of Aerojet have climbed 17% this year, giving it a market value of $4.4 billion. The deal would be its second effort to sell itself in as many years.

Aerojet agreed in December 2020 to be bought by Lockheed Martin Corp. in a transaction valued at $4.4 billion. That deal was terminated this past February after the Federal Trade Commission moved to block it on antitrust grounds.

Based in El Segundo, California, Aerojet makes a range of rockets, including hypersonic engines and electric power systems, for customers including NASA, Boeing Co., Raytheon Technologies Corp. and Lockheed Martin, according to its website.

A deal would follow L3Harris’s agreement in October to buy Viasat Inc.’s tactical data links division for about $1.96 billion. That acquisition is seen as helping Melbourne, Florida-based L3Harris, with a market value of about $41 billion, compete with larger Pentagon suppliers such as Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

