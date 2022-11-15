(Bloomberg) -- The cash bail system in Los Angeles is being challenged in a lawsuit as unconstitutional for treating poor people who can’t afford to pay their way out of jail differently from those who can.

A group of civil rights organizations and law firms sued the city and county of Los Angeles as well as the LA Sheriff and Police Departments seeking an order halting cash bail requirements for release until the legal challenge is resolved in court. A hearing on the request for a temporary restraining order is scheduled for Dec. 19.

Cash bail was a dominant issue in the midterm elections from New York to Illinois to California with Republican candidates swamping television airwaves and mailboxes with ads warning of surges in crime if people are released automatically. In New York, the surge of ads about rising crime may have cost the Democrats control of Congress as they lost four seats. In Illinois, conservative publications warned of a dark future that awaits residents if a law ending cash bail is allowed to take effect Jan. 1.

Public Justice’s Debtors’ Prison Project and Civil Rights Corps, which sued Los Angeles, say evidence doesn’t back up claims that releasing people without requiring cash increases the level of crime. The groups cited California’s former Attorney General Xavier Becerra as saying the amount of money bail bears “no rational relationship to protecting public safety.”

Los Angeles County said it’s not responsible for setting pre-arraignment bail rules and shouldn’t have been included in the lawsuit.

“The state legislature dictates how bail is determined through the California Penal Code, and it is the Los Angeles Superior Court -- not the county government -- that sets and requires bail for all defendants, no matter their economic status,” Paul Beach, an outside counsel for the county, said in an emailed statement.

The county “has been at the forefront of a national discussion about making sure that only reasonable bail is imposed, including on indigent people who are incarcerated prior to arraignment,” said Beach, a partner-shareholder at the Lawrence Beach Allen & Choi PC law firm.

Los Angeles, with the largest jail system in the country, requires people who are arrested on suspicion of crimes to pay between $250 and $1,000 if they’re misdemeanor charges and as much as $50,000 for felonies. The amounts are set by a committee of LA County Superior Court judges.

Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said he wasn’t suprised the cash bail system was being challenged, adding that upon taking office he changed the policy to reject the heavy reliance on the bail schedule and courts should have followed.

“For nearly a decade, I have advocated against cash bail,” Gascon, who was previously San Francisco’s district attorney, said in a statement. “Now is the time for Los Angeles courts to follow the law.”

The civil rights groups sued on behalf of five people who have been jailed and couldn’t afford to pay for their release and are seeking to represent in a class action all others in a similar position. Among those suing is Phillip Urquidi, who lives in his pickup truck and earns about $500 a week working for a temporary staffing agency, according to the complaint.

Urquidi was arrested Nov. 9 on a vandalism charge and told he’d have to post $20,000 bail to be released -- an amount set for offenses carrying a maximum prison term of three years.

“Had Mr. Urquidi been able to pay the full bail amount, he would have been immediately released on this charge and could have had the full amount returned to him when his case was discharged,” the civil rights groups said in the complaint. “Because he cannot, he is in jail.”

Cash bail was fully reinstated in Los Angeles in June, after having been significantly restricted for more than two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since the reinstatement, the pretrial population in LA County jails has increased toward pre-pandemic levels and is currently 6,672, according to the complaint. It was 7,304 on Jan. 2, 2020.

The case is Urquidi v. City of Los Angeles, 22-STCP-04044, Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

