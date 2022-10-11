(Bloomberg) -- Nury Martinez, former president of the Los Angeles City Council, is taking a leave of absence in the wake of racist remarks she made in a leaked audio.

“This has been one of the most difficult times of my life and I recognize this is entirely of my own making,” Martinez, who resigned from her role as council president on Monday, said in a statement reported by the Los Angeles Times. She said she’ll focus on having “an honest and heartfelt conversation with my family, my constituents and community leaders.”

The Times on Oct. 9 revealed an audio recording of a 2021 meeting with three other officials in which Martinez disparaged councilmember Mike Bonin and his son, who is Black. Councilmembers Kevin de León and Gil Cedillo were involved in the taped conversation, as was LA County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera.

Martinez used a racist slur to describe Bonin’s son. She also criticized the councilmember himself and county District Attorney George Gascón.

Representatives for Martinez didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg News.

The four representatives involved in the conversation have faced growing calls to resign, including from the two candidates for mayor—Congresswoman Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso. The National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials also called for Martinez’s resignation, and protesters have gathered in and around City Hall chanting “Fuera,” which translates to “outside.”

Herrera resigned from his post on Monday night, while de León said his comments were “wholly inappropriate.”

