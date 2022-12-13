(Bloomberg) -- The Los Angeles City Council so anticipated heightened tensions at its meeting on Tuesday, that it ran a warning to viewers of uncensored language.

“The City of Los Angeles Council Meeting is a public forum,” the disclaimer read. “The following content may contain offensive language not suitable for some audiences. Viewer discretion is advised.”

It’s not immediately clear if such a disclaimer is a routine occurrence for the Council. Representatives for Council President Paul Krekorian and the City Clerk’s office didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Protestors were told not to disrupt the event, which included public comment periods as well as votes for the new city council president and president pro tempore per its agenda.It’s been two months since former Council President Nury Martinez was revealed to have made racist comments during a 2021 meeting with two other council members in a leaked audio recording. Martinez ultimately resigned as both council president, and later from the council at large. Gil Cedillo, another council member who participated in that conversation, lost his seat in this year’s primary election, but a third colleague, Kevin de León, has refused to resign despite increasing public pressure.

Much of the anger has continued to be directed at De León, who has largely been avoiding city council meetings since the racist audio was leaked. During a public comment period, one attendee played a recording of Entry of the Gladiators, a song that is often played when showing circus clowns. Another used repeated profanity to directly address De León. Others were heard shouting “Arrest KDL.”

Some protestors were ordered removed from the chamber. Representatives for De León didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

During a break in the uproar, council members voted Krekorian, who has served as president since Oct. 18, as their leader once again. Councilmember Curren Price was elected president pro tempore, the council’s No. 2 spot. Former Congresswoman Karen Bass, the city’s first Black female mayor, was inaugurated on Sunday.

