(Bloomberg) -- Thousands of volunteers will comb the streets of Los Angeles for the next three days to conduct the first annual count of the region’s homeless population since the pandemic began.

Los Angeles County is at the epicenter of America’s homelessness crisis, and the results of the census help determine how to allocate government aid to address the challenge.

In 2020, the last time the count was conducted, 66,436 people were found to be living on the street in tents, makeshift dwellings and vehicles across the county, a 13% increase from a year earlier, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva last year predicted that the number of people experiencing homelessness probably rose to about 80,000 during the pandemic and may nearly double from that level in the next few years as Covid-related eviction moratoriums end. The county’s Board of Supervisors last month extended eviction protections for tenants in the area affected by the pandemic through the end of this year.

The results of the homeless count usually take several months to tabulate before the official figures are released.

