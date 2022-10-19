(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de Leon said he won’t resign over racist remarks he made in a leaked recording.

Speaking in an interview with Univision Noticias, de Leon repeated an earlier apology and said that he was wrong, but he defied calls to step down -- coming from people including President Joe Biden and Mayor Eric Garcetti.

The push for de Leon and fellow councilmember Gil Cedillo, who was also part of the taped conversation, to depart has led to protests outside their homes and at Los Angeles City Hall, shutting down council meetings.

Last week, Nury Martinez stepped down as council president and ultimately resigned from her seat amid the deepening scandal over racist comments she made last year, revealed in the leaked audio, about a colleague’s young Black son. In the exchange, de Leon said the child’s father, who is White, carries around his son like a designer handbag.

A fourth participant, Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera, also resigned from his position last week.

