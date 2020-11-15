(Bloomberg) -- Former Major League Baseball pitcher Tommy Lasorda, 93, has been hospitalized in Orange County and is in intensive care, the Los Angeles Dodgers said in a statement Sunday.

Lasorda, who was also coach and manager at the team, is “resting comfortably,” the statement read, without giving a reason for his hospitalization.

“The family appreciates everyone’s thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time,” the team said.

