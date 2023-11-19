(Bloomberg) -- A section of a busy Los Angeles freeway damaged by fire will reopen late Sunday after repairs progressed faster than forecast and damage was less severe than feared, California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

“This thing opens tonight,” Newsom said at a news conference on the site of Interstate 10 freeway. “It will be fully operational, so ready for the commute.”

A major blaze on Nov. 11, which authorities suspect was arson, shut down more than a mile-long stretch of the freeway near downtown Los Angeles. The freeway carries 300,000 vehicles a day and is a vital link for commuters and truckers.

The closure forced drivers to divert north of the city center or use surface streets, creating traffic snarls and delays.

On Saturday, the California State Fire Marshal posted an alert on X, formerly Twitter, seeking help to identify a person of interest associated with the incident.

Newsom was flanked at Sunday’s press conference by city, state and federal officials including Vice President Kamala Harris, a Los Angeles resident, in a nod to the multi-agency collaboration that facilitated the freeway’s rapid reopening.

Officials originally were concerned that the damaged roadway would need replacement, requiring months of detours for commuters. But the timeline shortened as assessments showed minimal structural damage and crews worked around the clock to shore up the freeway.

