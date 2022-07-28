(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles held off reimposing a universal indoor masking mandate as new Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations begin to go down.

Local public health officials have been warning for the past two weeks that a mask mandate may be reinstated, after the county surpassed 10 hospitalizations per 100,000 residents and entered a “high” community alert level.

However, officials decided to pause a masking order as fresh county-level data indicate the community is likely entering a lower transmission threshold, Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer told reporters Thursday.

“There has been a fairly steady decline of cases since July 23, potentially signaling the beginning of a downward trend in cases,”she said. “We will be pausing and not moving forward at this time” with a mandatory masking rule.

The county of 10 million residents, which had some of the toughest pandemic-restrictions in the US, widely lifted its masking mandate in early March after Covid-19 cases dropped. Though masks are still required in airports, on public transit and in health-care settings.

New infections had been steadily rising in the Greater LA area since April, with the omicron subvariants of Ba.4 and Ba.5 becoming the most dominant strains.

On Thursday, the county reported a daily total of 18 new Covid deaths, and 7,009 new cases. The average number of new cases per day over the past week was 5,900, a “decent decrease” from last week’s average of 6,750.

It’s unclear if Los Angeles authorities would even enforce a mandate. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva has refused to enforce masking orders, while cities like Long Beach and Beverly Hills have said they wouldn’t comply with a new mask order.

In an open letter this week, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said that masking is far less of an effective tool than vaccines, booster shots and Covid-19 treatments to fight the virus.

Across California, some schools and universities have reinstated their own making policies over the past couple months, including University of California campuses and the San Diego school district.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.