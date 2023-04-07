(Bloomberg) -- Normal operations resumed at the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, as dockworkers returned to container terminals for the Friday evening shift.

“It’s a go,” said Alan McCorkle, chief executive officer of Yusen Terminals LLC at the Port of Los Angeles. “Labor is showing up.”

Worker shortages shuttered container terminals on Thursday evening and Friday morning. The impact of the closures on cargo flow was limited due to low volumes, though one container ship scheduled to go to a berth today was delayed and loitering offshore, according to Kip Louttit, executive director at the Marine Exchange of Southern California, which monitors traffic at the two West Coast ports.

Read more: LA, Long Beach Port Terminal Closures Stretch to Second Day

Earlier, Louttit advised ocean carriers to work with destination terminals “to determine if your ship has a reasonable expectation to go to a berth in the next three days.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.