(Bloomberg) -- Karen Bass, the front-runner in Los Angeles's mayoral race, said she wants to pull the second-largest US city out of its downward skid as a “hostile” place to do business and a growing haven for homelessness and crime.

Corporate giants like construction group Aecom and real-estate firm CBRE Group Inc. have relocated their global headquarters from Los Angeles to Dallas in the past two years. The migration is part of a wider exodus from California, where outbound moves accelerated during the Covid-19 pandemic as residents grapple with high tax rates, expensive housing and quality-of-life issues.

When executives are asked about what it’s like to operate in Los Angeles they say either “the city doesn’t care about business, or the city is hostile to business,” said Bass, 68, in an interview at Bloomberg’s Los Angeles bureau. “Those are the perspectives that we’ve heard.”

Bass said that the Los Angeles area has too many layers of government and a frustrating mix of rules, and she promised to appoint a deputy mayor primarily focused on business issues, if elected. She also championed the idea of California aggressively marketing itself in places like Texas to attract business, just like the Lone Star state has done to encourage companies to relocate there.

“They advertise on our media to come to Texas,” she said. “I think we need to advertise. LA, and California in general, has a bad reputation when it comes to business.”

Bass is the Democratic establishment candidate in the race against Republican-turned-Democrat Rick Caruso, a billionaire real-estate developer who has taken a tough-on-crime approach in his campaign and spent more then $40 million mostly of his own money. Caruso, 63, a first-time political candidate who has built his fortune developing high-end malls while serving on LA’s police and public utility commissions, has said he’s the best person to manage LA more like a business.

Bass, who came about seven percentage points ahead of Caruso in June’s primary, won the endorsement of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday.

The race for the Nov. 8 election in the liberal-leaning city takes place as frustration grows over soaring homelessness — with more than 40,000 people living on the streets — and rising violent and property crimes. “Local issues favor Caruso, national issues favor Bass,” said Raphael Sonenshein, executive director of the Pat Brown Institute at California State University, Los Angeles. “It’s still very competitive.”

Bass said that preventing the flight of business from Los Angeles and increasing the supply of homes are the keys to tackling the city’s cost-of-living crisis. LA is the least affordable US city for homebuyers, with monthly payments costing about 73% of the median household income, according to Black Knight Inc. The city needs about 500,000 new housing units over the next decade to meet demand, said Bass.

“Affordability is about availability and accessibility,” she said. “We obviously have to massively increase the supply and figure out how to raise wages.”

