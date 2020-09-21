Top Stories
What’s the best use of gold miners’ free cash flow?
Trump celebrates TikTok deal that falls short of his key demands
Pandemic weighs on Canadians' views on financial health, survey finds
'Schitt’s Creek' sweeps comedy Emmys after Netflix 'spark'
-
What industry leaders, economists hope to hear in next week's throne speech
-
Gold's rise drives Canada's stock benchmark in a new direction
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, second woman on U.S. Supreme Court, dies at 87
15h ago
Gold investors take new aim at miners with returns falling short4:20
Gold investors take new aim at miners with returns falling short
A coalition of gold investors, including firms backed by billionaires John Paulson and Naguib Sawiris, is urging changes at miners as performance “continues to fall short” in some areas even as prices rise.
Sep 19
Former prime minister John Turner dead at 91
Former prime minister John Turner, whose odyssey from a “Liberal dream in motion” to a political anachronism spanned 30 years, has died at the age of 91.
1h ago
CI Financial buying U.S. investment adviser Bowling Portfolio Management
CI Financial Corp. says it has signed a deal to acquire U.S. investment adviser Bowling Portfolio Management LLC.
1h ago
Trump says he wants vote on Ginsburg replacement before election
President Donald Trump said he’ll name a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday or Saturday and that he wants the new justice confirmed before the November election.
Sep 18
Canadian retail sales slow after surpassing pandemic losses3:28
Canadian retail sales slow after surpassing pandemic losses
Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.6 per cent in July to $52.9 billion, helped by higher sales at motor vehicle and parts dealers and gasoline stations.
3h ago
Woman accused of sending ricin letter to White House arrested
A woman suspected of sending an envelope containing the poison ricin, which was addressed to White House, has been arrested at New York-Canada border, three law enforcement officials told The Associated Press on Sunday.
4h ago
Powell and Mnuchin set to get grilled on need for more stimulus
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are set to be grilled by lawmakers Tuesday on the need for more stimulus to shore up the U.S. economy’s recovery from the coronavirus slump.The focus of the House Financial Services Committee hearing will likely fall on fiscal policy, with time running short for Congress to agree on another round of spending measures before it shuts down ahead of November elections.The $2 trillion bill passed in March has helped producti
Sep 17
Nuvei's debut marks largest tech IPO in Canada's history4:06
Nuvei's debut marks largest tech IPO in Canada's history
Payments company Nuvei Corp. jumped 31 per cent in its trading debut on Thursday, riding the wave of demand for technology shares that has swept the globe in recent months.
-
Sep 16
U.S. Fed signals rates will stay near zero for at least three years9:09
U.S. Fed signals rates will stay near zero for at least three years
The Federal Reserve left interest rates near zero and signaled it would hold them there through at least 2023 to help the U.S. economy recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
19h ago
'Nomadland' wins People's Choice Award at TIFF, putting it on path to Oscars
“Nomadland” directed by Chloe Zhao won the Toronto International Film Festival People’s Choice Award, setting it up as a potential frontrunner in the upcoming Oscars.
1h ago
The Daily Chase: European stocks tumble; U.S. TikTok clampdown averted
European stocks are tumbling this morning and futures are pointing to a sharp drop at the start of trading in New York amid a range of worries, including COVID-19’s spread, America’s political landscape, and another black eye for the global banking system.
Sep 16
He's 91 and worth billions. Now Jimmy Pattison is hunting deals9:00
He's 91 and worth billions. Now Jimmy Pattison is hunting deals
Canadian billionaire Jimmy Pattison says his phone won’t stop ringing. There’s nothing like a global crisis to drive deals to those with cash.
3h ago
Amazon's buying spree for used airplanes makes green pledge harder to keep
While flight shaming and the coronavirus pandemic have spurred airlines to hasten the retirement of their oldest, fuel-guzzling aircraft, not all those planes end up in boneyards in the desert. Many find a second life in the fleets of Amazon.com Inc. and other cargo carriers.
4h ago
Music festivals create their own 'bubbles' to get partiers back out
Two-stage COVID-19 testing is being piloted as a strategy to safely reopen the live events sector.
Sep 184:12
Partial closure of Canada-U.S. border extended to Oct. 21
Crossings of the border have been largely restricted to trade goods, essential workers and citizens returning home since March, in an attempt to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Sep 184:45
Billions more for health care tops premiers' wish list for throne speech
Four conservative-minded premiers have issued their wish list for next week's throne speech on which the fate of Justin Trudeau's minority Liberal government could hinge.
Sep 185:44
Lululemon, undaunted by retail's decline, plans for more stores
The pandemic may have wiped out demand for apparel and driven many remaining customers online, but that isn’t stopping Lululemon Athletica Inc. from eyeing new brick-and-mortar stores across the U.S.
Sep 184:02
Kinross Gold pays first dividend in seven years with metal rallying
Canadian miner Kinross Gold Corp. is boosting output and paying its first dividend in seven years after gold prices surged to a record.
Sep 11
Canada's household debt ratio shrinks on Trudeau transfers5:34
Canada's household debt ratio shrinks on Trudeau transfers
The ratio of household debt to disposable income dropped to the lowest in more than a decade in Canada on the back of massive government transfers and payment deferrals.
-
Sep 8
Lululemon CEO 'cautiously optimistic' as online sales boom5:44
Lululemon CEO 'cautiously optimistic' as online sales boom
Lululemon Athletica Inc. reported a surge in its e-commerce business as quarantined consumers flocked to comfy apparel like yoga pants. Chief Executive Officer Calvin McDonald said he is “cautiously optimistic” about the second half of the year.
Sep 2
COVID-19 is setting Canadian women in finance back by decades8:03
COVID-19 is setting Canadian women in finance back by decades
Part of Justin Trudeau’s economic strategy since becoming prime minister has been to increase the power of women in Canada’s labour force. It was working until COVID-19.
Aug 27
Macklem calls for 'sea change' in central bank communication
Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem called for a “sea change” in central bank communications, saying the pandemic makes it more important than ever to build trust with the public.
Sep 184:32
Amazon ex-employee charged by U.S. in merchant bribery scheme
A former Amazon.com Inc. employee in India was charged by the U.S. with taking more than US$100,000 in bribes to give select merchants an advantage over competitors selling goods ranging from electronics to dietary supplements.
Sep 187:34
Pelosi says stimulus may have to include airlines, restaurants
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she’s willing to negotiate on some Democratic priorities for a stimulus to include aid for industries such as airlines and restaurants that are continuing to struggle amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Sep 18
‘Magic mushroom' company goes mainstream, jumps 38% post-IPO
Compass Pathways Plc, the U.K. company that has patented a synthetic version of the active ingredient in so-called magic mushrooms for use in treatment-resistant depression, went public on Friday.