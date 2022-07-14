LA Raises Covid Alert Level -- and Indoor Masking May Be Next

(Bloomberg) -- Los Angeles County raised its Covid-19 alert level, responding to surging cases of omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.

The most-populous US county on Thursday bumped up its warning level to “High” from “Medium” after flagging the surge in cases earlier this week. Hospital admissions have surpassed 10 per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, officials said Thursday, an 88% increase from a month ago.

If the higher alert remains over the next two weeks, masks will be required indoors across Los Angeles.

“The greatest concern remains the steady increase in the proportions of BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants,” Barbara Ferrer, the county’s public health director, said at a briefing. “It’s likely we would need to return to indoor masking in the near future.”

Los Angeles’ rise in cases is being driven by the new subvariants, which together accounted for 81% of new cases nationwide last week. On Thursday, the county reported a daily total of 14 new Covid deaths, and 8,535 new cases.

For the week that ended June 25, BA.4 and BA.5 accounted for 62% of the specimens sequenced in Los Angeles County, double the proportion just two weeks ago.

“I recognize that when we return to universal indoor masking to help reduce high spread, for many, this will feel like a step backwards,” Ferrer said.

Currently, indoor masking in Los Angeles is still required in health-care settings, shelters, on public transit, in correctional facilities and in long-term care settings.

